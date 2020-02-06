‘Most Street Beggars In Nigeria Are Evil, Don’t Give Your Money To Them’, ‘Man Of God’ Warns

Apostle Chris Omashola of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria has claimed that most street beggars in Nigeria are evil, thus, he advised people to stop giving money to them.

Concise News reports that according to Omashola, who came to prominence after a tape of his sexual encounter with a lady surfaced online few years back, instead of giving alms to the poor on the street, ‘men of God’ should be blessed with the money.

The Lekki-based evangelist using his official Twitter account on Wednesday, also took a swipe at popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, who does not support giving tithe.

He wrote: “DON’T GIVE UR MONEY TO BEGGARS. GIVE it to ur MAN OF GOD. It’s more blessed n Honorable to give to a MAN OF GOD than to give it to street Beggars b’cos most Street Beggars on D Streets of Nigeria are EVIL.1Cor9v4,11, Gal6v6, 1Tim5v17, Mal3v10, Ezekiel44v30, Proverb11v25, Luke6v6

“There is reward to every giving, however, the reward of giving to beggars is in the resurrection of the Just alone, whilst the reward for giving to A Man Of God is on Earth, instantaneous, pressed down, running over, good measure, overflowing, depending on the Weight of Grace

“In the life that Man Of God. Daddy Freeze will never teach you this Luke14v12,14. There’s a uniqueness to Bless A Man Of God. It’s an amazing opportunity of receiving Divine Favor and God’s Blessings. You can never make a Mistake in giving to A Man Of God.”

