Most Hurtful Thing Kobe Bryant Said To Me Before His Demise- Jay-Z

The death of Kobe Bryant sent shock-waves throughout the world and American rapper Jay-Z seems not to have got over it, as he recounts how the NBA legend spoke well of his late daughter.

While addressing students at Columbia University on Tuesday, Jay-Z was asked to speak about his sports agency and his relationship with Bryant.

Concise News reports that Bryant, alongside his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA, on Sunday, January 26.

But after taking a deep breath to compose his thoughts, the 50-year-old rapper began with, “Kobe was a guy that looked up to me and we’ve hung out multiple times.

“He was last at my house on New Year’s and he was just in the greatest space that I’ve seen him in,” the rapper continued.

“One of the last things he said to me was, “You’ve gotta see Gianna play basketball,”‘ Jay-Z said, referring to his 13 year old daughter who died in the crash with Kobe.

‘That was one of the most hurtful things, because he was so proud, and the look on his face was… I looked at him and said, “Oh she’s going to be the best female basketball player in the world.”‘

JAy-Z, who was named Forbes richest hip-hop in 2019 said “just so proud at what he said,” adding that he and his wife Beyonce have taken the loss of Bryant and Gianna, “really tough.”

“That’s all I’ll say on that. He was just a great human being and was in a great space in his life,” Jay-Z concluded.