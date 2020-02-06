Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today February 6th, 2020

Kogi State House of Assembly recently approved the appointment of 30 Special Advisers as requested by Governor Yahaya Bello.

Speaker of the house Prince Matthew Kolawole read the letter forwarded to the Assembly by the governor seeking its approval for the appointments, to which members unanimously voted in favour.

The House also screened and confirmed the appointment of Salami Momodu Ozigi as commissioner.

Ozigi's screening was stepped down not long ago following discrepancies in the name transmitted to the Assembly by the governor and the one on the nominees' curriculum vitae.

Police React To Attacks On Commercial Luxury Buses In Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has denied media reports that GUO, Ezenwata and Young Shall Grow luxury buses were attacked and hijacked by bandits on the Lokoja-Okene road.

In a statement by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP William Aya, the police said such incident never occurred in the state and the command has not received any such report.

Aya also assured residents and Nigerians travelling through the state of police renewed commitment to the protection of lives and property.

He said some persons were attempting to manipulate "the mindsets of Nigerians and the good people of the State that, Kogi State is not safe."

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.