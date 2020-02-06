Lagos Okada Ban: Fashola Supports Sanwo-Olu On Action

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has commended the Lagos State government for restricting Okada and Keke Napep in some routes in the state.

Concise News reports that the state government had on 26 January announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from February 1.

The law restricted the operation of motorcycles in some local government areas, local council development areas, highways, bridges and roads.

This news medium reports that the former governor had also banned the use of Okada during his administration and signed a law prohibiting motorcycles from plying some roads.

At a public lecture organised by the United Action for Change (UAC) in Lagos on Thursday, the former governor expressed his support for the ban, saying the two means of transportation are not part of the state’s plan.

He urged Lagosians to support the state government on the ban in order to fight insecurity in the state.

“If you care about security, you should back your governor on Okada ban. As a center of excellence, okada cannot be part of the plan,” he said.

“I’ve always held this position. Motorcycle has always been a conduit pipe for the opioid crisis among youths. We must act to eliminate anonymity.

“I was robbed in my home, in fact on my bed in 1999. Organised crime is dynamic, criminals are aware that people don’t keep money at home again, now they diversified into kidnapping people for ransom.”

“We must have data to identify people. You have SIM cards on your phone. It’s called subscriber identity module which can be tracked everywhere in the world. The attorney-general of each state and legislators should act.

“In those days, we used to have licence for bicycles.”