Kogi Reaffirms Commitment To Improving State-Owned Schools

The Kogi Government, on Wednesday, restated its commitment to improve public schools and revamp the education sector for optimal performance in the state, Concise News reports.

The Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, gave the assurance during unscheduled visits to the Government Secondary School, Itobe and the Local Government Science Secondary School, Ajaokuta.

Jones said that the enormity of challenges facing the sector necessitated his visit to the schools, to get first-hand information before settling down with relevant stakeholders to proffer solutions.

He assured that the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration remained committed to revamping the sector.

He said the government and teachers must be on the same page in order to meaningfully engage the students in robust academic activities and sports competition among others.

The commissioner recalled that, historically, Kogi was reputed to be the academic hub of Northern Nigeria.

“The feat is still achievable with the right attitude and discipline on the part of teachers and students,’’ he said.

Jones decried the devastating effect of the rainstorm on school buildings across the state and called for stakeholders’ intervention to ameliorate the situation.

He urged the school heads to collaborate with Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) to properly engage with old students associations of schools and prominent members of their communities for support.

He added that “the government could not do it alone.’’

Jones said the laudable gains made by the governor in the security sector would not be allowed to relapse.

He said that provision of quality education for the youths was key to eradicating poverty, violence and social vices in the society.

The commissioner advised the students to be very serious with their academic activities as their future was in their hands.

He urged them to justify the huge investment on them by their parents and guardians.

Jones also advised the school management to maintain environmental hygiene for a healthy school environment.

In their separate remarks, the Principals of both schools, Michael Ocheni and Ocheje Sunday, commended the governor for appointing the commissioner, whom they described as “action man”.

They noted that the visit was the first of its kind since the establishment of their schools.

The principals assured the commissioner of their full cooperation and to put all his observations and directives into effective use.