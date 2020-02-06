Juliet Ibraham Proposes Toast To Scumbags, After Iceberg’s Post On ‘Cheating’

In what appears to be a response to her ex-boyfriend Iceberg Slim’s post on cheating, stunning actress Juliet Ibrahim has taken to her Instagram to propose to “scumbags, assholes and douchebags”

Concise News reports that Iceberg had slammed social media critics who take swipes at him for cheating on Ibrahim, even after publicly apologising to her.

The rapper had said: “Word from the self-righteous association ‘You cheated’ I’ll never downplay or justify what’s wrong. I owned it up and learned from it. For everyone that wants to bring it up every day, because there is nothing to talk about…as I said in my ‘Geng’ remix, na cheat I cheat, I nor kill person,” he wrote.

Well, hours after the post rocked Instagram, Ibrahim shared a lovely photo of hers holding a glass of wine and calling her followers to give toast for “assholes and scumbags”

Could it be that the beautiful actress is stylishly shading her ex-boyfriend? as she tells followers to run as fast as they can, perhaps she is asking them to run from cheating partners.

“Let’s have a toast for the douchebags, Let’s have a toast for the assholes, Let’s have a toast for the scumbags, Every one of them that I know… RUN AWAY AS FAST AS YOU CAN…”