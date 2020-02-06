Home » INEC Deregisters More Than 70 Political Parties

By - 4 minutes ago on February 06, 2020
INEC National Chairman Professor Yakubu (image courtesy INEC)

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday deregistered 74 political parties.

As a result, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APGA and 15 others are the registered political parties in Nigeria.

Chairman of the electoral commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made this known in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital,

Concise News understands that a review of the political parties was carried out after the 2019 general election to see parties that qualify to exist and this led to the disqualification of 74 parties.

Also, Yakubu disclosed that INEC had fixed September 19th, 2020, for the governorship election in Edo and October 10th, 2020, for that of Ondo state.

