Impeachment: Trump Slams Mitt Romney For Voting Against Him

US President Donald Trump has blasted Senator Mitt Romney for supporting his impeachment.

The US Senate on Wednesday acquitted of the charges against him.

Romney, who ran for president against Barack Obama, was the only Republican Senator who voted against Trump.

The impeachment vote result was 52-48 vote.

Romney made history as the only Republican ever to vote against a president of the same party.

Reacing, Trump tweeted: “Had failed presidential candidate MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election. Read the Transcripts!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the acquittal, saying Trump was a “rogue president”, a “threat” to America and should have been removed.

Democrats accused Trump of abusing powder by withholding military aid to Ukraine and asking the country to move against Joe Biden, his political rival.