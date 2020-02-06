How To Check NECO 2019 Nov/Dec SSCE Results Online

The National Examination Council (NECO) on Thursday released the 2019 November/December Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) results and how candidates can check their results.

Concise News reports that acting registrar of the examination body, Abubakar Gana, announced the release of the results on Thursday.

According to him, a total of 70,140 candidates registered for the SSCE examination, and 65,207 sat for English Language out of which 41,214, representing 63 per cent, got either Distinction or Credit.

The registrar also said that 66,398 candidates sat for Mathematics, out of which 54,565, representing 82.18 per cent, got either Distinction or Credit.

How to check NECO 2019 November/December SSCE results

Step 1: Candidates are to log on to www.neco.gov.ng,

Step 2: Click on ‘NECO Results’.