Four Policemen, Others Killed In Ondo Bank Robbery

Armed robbers on Thursday attacked two commercial banks in Ile Oluji, OndoState, leaving several people dead, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the robbery operation started around 4pm at Polaris and First bank. About four policemen were killed in the attack that also saw a bank security guard and a customer shot dead.

An eyewitness revealed that the robbers gained entry into the banks with the aid of dynamites.

He also narrated that the robbers had a field day during the operation, while the residents of the town scampered for safety.

The eyewitness said, “On entering the banks, the robbers started shooting into the air to scare the people in the area.

“It took about 20 minutes after the robbers had left before a team of armed policemen and soldiers arrived the scene.”

The Ondo State Police Command have confirmed the incident to reporters.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Femi Joseph, noted that the command had already deployed policemen to the scene while an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

He said: “The details are still sketchy about the number of casualties but our men are on the ground to restore normalcy in the area.”

As at the time of filing this report, some local hunters were also on the trail of the robbers.