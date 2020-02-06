El-Zakzaky: Again, Kaduna Court Adjourns Trial Of Shiite Leader

The trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiite, Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, has again been adjourned by a Kaduna State High Court.

Concise News reports that Justice Gideon Kurada, during the hearing of the suit on Thursday, fixed February 24th and 25th.

At the resumed hearing, Justice Kurada also amended the charges against the defendants from four people to two and excluded two other accused persons who are still at large to enable the trial of the IMN leader and his wife to commence without delay.

He ordered that the defendants should be allowed to be seen by their private doctors at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) facility in the Kaduna State capital with close supervision of the facility management.

But counsel to El-Zakzaky and his wife, Demi Falana, lamented the incessant adjournment of the case, adding that this was affecting the health and comfort of his clients.

Although the two defendants were not in court during Thursday’s sitting, it was learned that security was beefed up in Kaduna as all major roads leading to the Kaduna State High Court Complex were cordoned off by security operatives.

El-Zakzaky and his wife are facing eight counts by the Kaduna State Government over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace, among others.

They have been with the Department of State Services (DSS) since their arrest in December 2015.

El-Zakzaky and members of his group were arrested following a clash between his followers and soldiers in the convoy of the Chief of Army State, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Zaria, Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria.

The soldiers, Concise News recalls, accused members of the group of blocking a major road being used by the army chief.