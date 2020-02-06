Coronavirus: Two African Countries Pledge Support To China

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Wednesday pledged their countries’ full support to China as it strives to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Concise News reports that the two leaders expressed optimism that China would contain the outbreak of the virus and eventually wipe it out.

Magufuli expressed the hope in the presence of the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Wang Ke, during talks held at the State House in the country’s commercial capital of Dar es Salaam.

“Tanzania has been saddened by the outbreak of the virus, and we are ready to offer any assistance that China might need in fighting the virus,” Magufuli said,

“(The) Chinese are our friends,” said Magufuli, while expressing his condolences to the “families of Chinese who have lost their loved ones because of the virus and those who have been infected”.

Wang, meanwhile, expressed optimism over the progress China had made in controlling the spread of the virus to other countries.

“I am pleased to inform you that China, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), is succeeding in controlling the virus from spreading to other countries,” said the Chinese envoy.

Similarly, Museveni said he was optimistic that China will contain the outbreak of the coronavirus and eventually wipe it out.

Museveni made the remarks during a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zheng Zhuqiang at the State House.

The Ugandan leader also called on Ugandans in China to remain there, as the Chinese government had put in place mechanisms to contain and prevent the transmission of the disease.

Zheng briefed the president on China’s prevention and control measures, saying that the Chinese government is doing everything possible to contain the virus and ensure the public’s safety, including building a 1,000-bed medical facility in the city of Wuhan in just 10 days.