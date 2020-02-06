Check Out Latest N-Power News Today

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Thursday February 6th, 2020, on Concise News.

Beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to pay their January stipend.

The writer gathered that as at the time of publishing this report, roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries nationwide under the scheme are yet to be settled their last month pay.

The N-Power is a graduate scheme under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), and it has components such as the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health and N-Tax.

Beneficiaries under this scheme are posted to Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) and are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend. Read more here.

