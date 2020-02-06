Home » Buhari Says Nigeria Remains Regional Power Despite Security Challenges

Buhari Says Nigeria Remains Regional Power Despite Security Challenges

By - 1 hour ago on February 06, 2020
Nigeria Remains Regional Power Despite Security Challenges - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari participates in Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day ceremony in Abuja (file image courtesy: State House)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that Nigeria remains a regional power in spite of the country’s security challenges.

The Nigerian leader made this known at the official induction of Nigerian Air Force Helicopters at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Earlier, Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted that under the Buhari administration, the country’s air force had procured and inducted 22 fighter aircraft and helicopter gunships.

“President @MBuhari arrives Eagle Square for the induction ceremony of Nigerian Air Force 3 brand new combat helicopters. Under this administration, NAF has procured and inducted 22 fighter aircrafts and helicopter gunships, and 17 additional aircrafts are expected,” he tweeted.

 

More to come…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.