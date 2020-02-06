Buhari Says Nigeria Remains Regional Power Despite Security Challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that Nigeria remains a regional power in spite of the country’s security challenges.

The Nigerian leader made this known at the official induction of Nigerian Air Force Helicopters at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Earlier, Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted that under the Buhari administration, the country’s air force had procured and inducted 22 fighter aircraft and helicopter gunships.

“President @MBuhari arrives Eagle Square for the induction ceremony of Nigerian Air Force 3 brand new combat helicopters. Under this administration, NAF has procured and inducted 22 fighter aircrafts and helicopter gunships, and 17 additional aircrafts are expected,” he tweeted.

President @MBuhari arrives Eagle Square for the induction ceremony of Nigerian Air Force 3 brand new combat helicopters. Under this administration, NAF has procured and inducted 22 fighter aircrafts and helicopter gunships, and 17 additional aircrafts are expected. pic.twitter.com/9HgIn5mHEi — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 6, 2020

More to come…