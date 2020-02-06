Abacha Loot: AGF Malami Reveals When Nigeria Will Receive $318m

The Nigerian government says it expects to receive $318,460,329, stolen by former Head of State General Sani Abacha, from the United States in the next 72 days.

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made this known on Wednesday during Channels TV’s Politics Today.

According to Malami, the agreement between the entrusted parties is set and complete.

The parties, according to the AGF, include the Island of Jersey, United States of America and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The agreement has been signed and executed and we are looking forward towards the repatriation of the looted money,” the minister revealed.

He said the money was in the custody of Island of Jersey where it was deposited, adding that “We are looking at around 72 days from Tuesday when the tripartite agreement was signed and executed by the party.”