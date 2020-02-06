118-Year-Old Woman Appointed Special Adviser In Bayelsa

A 118 years old woman, Omonigbalebo Dani Orogono, has been appointed as Special Adviser on Elder matters by Brian Wotari, Vice-Chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to a letter dated February 4, 2020, and signed by Bedford Ineye, one of the aides of the vice-chairman, Orogono’s appointment is with immediate effect.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that you have been appointed as Special Adviser on Elder Matters to the Vice-Chairman, Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA,” the letter read.

“Your appointment is with immediate effect. Congratulations and accept the warmest regards from the Vice Chairman.”

The letter added that the appointment was a show of solidarity with the aged people in the area and the vice-chairman has also promised to upgrade her living standard befitting her latest appointment.

“She wasn’t appointed so she could do the adviser work per se,” it read.

“But just as a solidarity to carry the elderly people along. It is a honourary appointment. She is the oldest woman in the local government area and at her age, the pay she gets as an adviser is something to keep her going.

“The vice-chairman also intends to upgrade the living standard of the woman, as, amongst others, her house will be renovated.”