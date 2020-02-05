Stray Bullet Hits Schoolgirl As Okada Riders Clash With Police In Iyana Ipaja

A schoolgirl was mistakenly shot dead in the Aboru area of Iyana Ipaja after a stray bullet hit her during the clash between Okada riders and Police Task Force over the ban of Okada and Keke Napep in the state.

Concise News understands the Okada operators set a LASTMA vehicle on fire during the protest, lit bonfires and disrupted business activities in the area.

It was learned that commuters and passers-by were seen running helter-skelter to avoid being shot.

An eyewitness, identified simply as Waje, said, “There is a serious shooting and riot in Iyana Ipaja between the task force and local bike men. God will protect us all.”