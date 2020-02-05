Home » Watch As Speaker Pelosi Tears Copy Of Trump’s State Of Union Address

By - 1 minute ago on February 05, 2020
US House f Reps Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Getty Images

Speaker of the U.S House Nancy Pelosi was Tuesday seen ripping up a copy of the President’s speech as President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union Address.

Asked why she did so, Pelosi told reporters: “Because it was the courteous thing to do,” adding that it was “the courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech.”

Pelosi later called Trump’s speech a “manifesto of mistruths.”

However, The White House responded quickly, accusing Pelosi of disrespecting the Americans that Trump had praised during his State of the Union address.

Pelosi and Trump have long had a frosty relationship; tensions only rose after Pelosi came to embrace the idea of impeaching Trump.

Earlier in the evening, Trump appeared to dodge an attempted handshake from the House Speaker.

At the end of last year’s State of the Union, Pelosi’s clap and pursed lips led to widespread speculation about whether her applause was sarcastic.

She later said that her actions were in support of Trump’s call for bipartisan cooperation.

