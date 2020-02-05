Home » Snoop Dogg Trolls BBNaija’s Diane

Veteran American rapper Snoop Dogg has stylishly mocked former BBNaija housemate, Diane Yashim after a photo of hers surfaced online.

Concise News reports that the photo captures a moment in which the reality star was asleep in the big brother house.

The photo captures Diane who slightly pointed out her mouth while sleeping, with the caption suggesting the exact manner in which people sleep after gossiping all day.

Snoop Dogg however, shared the photo on his Instagram handle.

Diane was a housemate in the BBNaija “Pepper Dem” edition.

Just recently, she earned much accolades for herself after she shared a clip from her debut Nollywood production in a movie titled “The therapist”.

The reality star made the announcement on her Twitter and Instagram platform in the early hours of Wednesday, December 4.

The movie which talks falling in love at rare moments, features singer, Iyanya.

