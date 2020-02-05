Senate Acquits President Trump Of Impeachment Charges

The United States Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on Wednesday of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress, Concise News reports.

According to the new development, Republicans turned back an election-year attempt by House Democrats to remove him from office for pressuring a foreign power to incriminate his political rivals.

The tally for conviction fell far below the 67-vote threshold necessary for removal and neither article of impeachment garnered even a simple majority.

The first article, abuse of power, was rejected 48 to 52, and the second, obstruction of Congress, was defeated 47 to 53.

Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, was the only member to break with his party, voting to remove Trump from office one of the two impeachment charges.

Romney said in an interview that he would vote against the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, arguing that House Democrats had failed to exhaust their legal options for securing testimony and other evidence.

But he said that Democrats had proven their first charge, that the president had misused his office in a bid to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. for political reasons.

Speaking slowly and at times haltingly from the Senate floor before the vote, Romney, who appeared to choke up at the beginning of his speech, said that his decision was made out of an “inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it.” He said Trump was “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

The votes, ending the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, were a resounding victory for Trump after five months of blaring scandal over Ukraine that embroiled Washington and threatened his presidency.

But both sides agreed that the final judgment on Mr. Trump will be rendered by voters when they cast ballots in just nine months.