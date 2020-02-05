Home » OAU Suspends Another Lecturer Over Alleged Sexual Molestation

By - 9 hours ago on February 05, 2020
Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (Image courtesy: Channels TV)

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has suspended a lecturer, Mr Monday Omo-Etan, over alleged sexual molestation of a 19-year-old female student of the institution’s Centre for Distance Learning.

This is coming less than three weeks after a lecturer of the Department of International Relations, Olabisi Olaleye, was investigated and suspended.

“The management has reinstated her commitment to the total eradication of any form of sexual harassment, molestation or other social vices,” a statement from the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, read on Wednesday.

Olarewaju said that the management of Obafemi Awolowo University expressed her zero tolerance against sexual harassment.

