Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, February 5th, 2020

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has said that the federal government is optimistic that the United States will soon lift onerous visa restrictions slapped on Africa’s most populous country. Speaking with reporters after a meeting with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday in Washington, Onyeama said he sought more information on President Donald Trump’s latest immigration crackdown announced last week which targeted Nigeria and five other countries.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the protest by leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), saying that every Nigerian has the right to a peaceful protest. Leaders of CAN had declared Friday, 31 January, to Sunday, 2 February, 2020, as days for special fasting and prayer for Nigeria in all churches, home and abroad. However, Buhari, in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said CAN leaders have every right to protest if they are not happy with the rate of insecurity in the country.

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a motion calling for the evacuation of Nigerians in Wuhan, China, over fear of contracting coronavirus. A stunned Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila fought to ensure the motion was moved by Kali but members moved against it as the Chamber became rowdy.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) for the year 2020, Concise News reports. The revised policy, one of which is the visa on arrival, is sequel to Buhari’s pronouncements in November, 2019, that a new policy of visas on arrival would be granted to all African travellers from January 2020. The Nigerian leader, who presented the document at the State House, Abuja, said that the review of the visa policy was intended to attract innovation and specialised skills.

The Nigerian government has signed an agreement with the United States and the Island of Jersey to repatriate $318,460,329 stolen and stashed away by former Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, said the agreement was signed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Monday at the United States Department of States, Washington DC.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has frowned at the call by Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign over the spate of insecurity in the country. Reacting to his call, the Secretary-General of ACF, Anthony Sani said Buhari can’t resign because his administration had been able to combat Boko Haram and reduce the activities of insurgents to the “fringes of the Northeast.”

Organised labour in Niger state, north-central Nigeria, has directed workers to embark on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, February 4, over non-implementation of the new national minimum wage and other entitlements. Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Yakubu Garba, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) equivalent, Yunusa Tanimu, made this known in a statement, Monday.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that its operatives have seized $8m at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State. Concise News reports. Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, the Comptroller-General of the service, Hammed Ali, disclosed that the cash stashed inside a car was intercepted before getting loaded into an aircraft.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji, has been confirmed dead. According to a statement issued by the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria on Tuesday, the envoy died in his sleep. The statement added that Bostaji was pronounced dead at a Turkish hospital in Abuja.

Former Nigeria international Daniel Amokachi has been appointed as the country’s Football Ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari. Amokachi, a member of the 1994 Super Eagles team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, was part of Clemens Westerhof’s team that earned Nigeria’s first World Cup (USA 1994) qualification in 1993.

