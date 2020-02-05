N-Power: ‘What’s The Story This Time?’ – Beneficiaries Demand For January Stipend

Beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to pay their January stipend, Concise News reports.

The writer gathered that as at the time of publishing this report, roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries nationwide under the scheme are yet to be settled their last month pay.

The N-Power is a graduate scheme under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), and it has components such as the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health and N-Tax.

Beneficiaries under this scheme are posted to Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) and are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

Since its launch in 2016, two batches have been recruited by the apex government.

These beneficiaries’ (also addressed as volunteers) pay have always been irregular and the fate of the pioneer batch is dicey, with constant talks of exit plan.

Check out some reactions below:

why the delay in stipend what is the story this time — Tony Chinonye (@ChinonyeTony) February 5, 2020

No problem but pay our stipend as fast as possible and give our device to facilitate our learning skills — hay why (@IbiloluI) January 30, 2020

Why are we at this black spot again @npower_ng? This is the 5th day in the second month of 2020. I thought those shortcomings of delay payment were gone with 2019? Kindly communicate now. It’s far better than faint silence. @FMHDSD @Sadiya_farouq — Emmanuel Oluwafemi (@eloozWORLD1) February 4, 2020

@npower_ng pls and pls when will they pay us our stipend for God sake — adeboye segun (@adeboyesegun12) February 5, 2020

let’s report this account to Twitter in that way she will listen to npower volunteers, because this woman doesn’t care about us, today is February 5th yet no stipend, let’s report this account to Twitter, so that they will block it — Eze Bernard Ezenwa (@allenezenwa) February 5, 2020

@npower_ng Good afternoon ma/Sir, why N-power beneficiary always shout every month before their stipend will be paid, and you promised them that there will be improvement on it this year. Pls, do something about it. — Olawaddy (@olawaddy) February 5, 2020

Please why do you take great pleasure in delaying npower volunteers stipend? Please fear God — Eze Bernard Ezenwa (@allenezenwa) February 5, 2020

@npower_ng why the continual delay of our stipends? What is the faith of 2016 beneficiaries in aspect of permanency? — Mary Ihuoma Alete (@ghphihuoma) February 5, 2020