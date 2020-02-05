It appears that American rapper Lil Wayne is so much in love with the most populous black nation as he reveals that he is 53% Nigerian.

Concise News reports that Lil Wayne made the revelation during an interview with Rapper N.O.R.E and DJ EFN who both host the ‘Drink Champ’ show on Revolt TV.

When asked why he mentioned Nigeria in one of his songs, the rapper said “Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot com and my shit came back like 53% Nigerian. Yea! Me and my mum need to have a talk (Laughter).”

Also asked if he has visited the country before, he said “I gat to go to Nigeria…I gat to go see that place.”

Just recently, the rapper born Dwayne Carter, in an interview in the US, was asked where in the world he would love to visit.

Surprisingly, the rapper mentioned Nigeria which he described as ‘lit’.

“I have never been to Nigeria and that is the place that I would love to go to, I have never been to and Egypt. I heard Nigeria is lit. I had a whole different idea of the place…” Wayne said.