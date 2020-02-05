Life Not Rosy As It Seems On Social Media- Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood screen diva Tonto Dikeh has a word or two for people struggling to make a living and are moved by the luxury lives portrayed in the social media community.

Tonto, in a post on her Instagram handle where she dished out advice to her followers said that many have been in depression as a result of posts they come across on all platforms.

According to the mother of one who recently returned from United Arab Emirates, many of those who buy exotic cars, wear luxury items have long saved towards achieving those things

“Quick advice for young hustling people: A lot of you come on social media to see people who are having a great time with exotic trips and vacation, and you slip into depression, what you don’t know is that many people plan and save towards their trips. Some people plan a year before or even two years. A beautiful photo that shows a vacation might be a result of saving for many years.

Advising them not to be deceived into thinking those things are easy, Tonto said “the flashy cars and houses and phones you see with rich people, they plan and save towards it. They won’t tell you, all you know is that they just got a house. Go and ask them how long it took to save up, and the sacrifices they made to gather up the finances.

“See, it’s never really too rosy for people as it seems on social media. Just keep working hard. Save for important things. Save to spoil yourself,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Tonto is not the first entertainer to advise people against seeing life as rosy as portrayed on social media streets.

Davido recently called on people to continuously see themselves as progressive individuals in their various stage of life.

The singer, in a tweet said it is a world where people have been deceived by social media and the posts uploaded by celebrities and others.

According to Davido, people need not be carried away by what they see as they are in fact doing well, even if social media does not make it seem so.

He wrote, “Don’t be fooled by what you see … you’re doing so much better than u think!”