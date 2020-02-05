Latest Benue State News Online Today February 5th 2020

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s star witness on Friday alleged that Gabriel Suswam, former Governor of Benue , transferred N3.1 billion into his account.

Abubakar Umar, an Abuja-based Bureau De Change (BDC) Operator, told Justice Okon Abang at the Federal High Court, Abuja that the money was transferred through a company, Elixir Investment, in bits into his company, Fanffash Resources at the Zenith Bank.

Suswam and the then Commissioner for Finance in his administration, Omadachi Oklobia, are being prosecuted before the court on N3.1 billion money laundering charges.

Benue: Court Declares Establishment Of Ruga Unconstitutional

A Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi has declared the plan of the Federal Government to establish RUGA Settlement and cattle colonies in Benue State as unlawful and unconstitutional.

Delivering judgement on Monday, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon said any move by the government to compulsorily acquire land for RUGA Settlement or cattle colony in Benue State without the approval of the Benue State government was null and void.

The suit was filed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Benue State, Barrister Michael Gusa against the Attorney General of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Minister of Agriculture.

Benue: I Received Several Phone Calls To Recant Against Suswam – Bureau de Change Operator

n Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s star witness, on Monday, said he received several telephone calls from different people asking him to change the statement he made with the anti-graft agency against Gabriel Suswam, former Governor of Benue State

Abubakar Umar, an Abuja-based Bureau De Change (BDC) Operator, told Justice Okon Abang at the Federal High Court, Abuja, while giving his evidence-in-chief.