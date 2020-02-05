Latest Benue State News Online Today February 5th 2020

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Wednesday, January 5th, 2020, on Concise News.
Here are the latest Benue news headlines
Benue: Suswam Transferred N3.1bn Into My Account- Bureau de Change Operator
Benue: Court Declares Establishment Of Ruga Unconstitutional
A Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi has declared the plan of the Federal Government to establish RUGA Settlement and cattle colonies in Benue State as unlawful and unconstitutional.
Delivering judgement on Monday, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon said any move by the government to compulsorily acquire land for RUGA Settlement or cattle colony in Benue State without the approval of the Benue State government was null and void.
The suit was filed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Benue State, Barrister Michael Gusa against the Attorney General of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Minister of Agriculture. Read more here.
Benue: I Received Several Phone Calls To Recant Against Suswam – Bureau de Change Operator
And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Benue State online news headlines. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.