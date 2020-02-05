Home » Lagos: Police Inspector Kills Himself To Avoid Murder Trial

By - 8 hours ago on February 05, 2020
Nigerian police operatives/Photo: AFP

A police Inspector Okon Essien has allegedly killed himself to avoid murder trial, according to the Lagos State Police Command.

Concise News reports that Essien had been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for allegedly shooting and killing one Hassan Stanley.

Spokesman for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said that Essien was arrested at Akodo on 1st January, alongside three of his colleagues.

Those arrested with him were Inspector Lawrence Adegboye, Inspector Olorunloju Olusegun and Sgt Ovbioghi Joseph.

“The Police officers intercepted four suspects namely, Samson Ugonah, Omachi Godwin, Hassan Stanley and Prosper Okoye along Area 12, Offshore Oil Dangote Refinery Project, Akodo,” Elkana said.

“Insp. Essien is alleged to have shot at one of the suspects, Stanley, resulting to his death.

“The policemen were arrested and taken to SCID, Yaba, for investigation,” he said in a statement.

Elkana said that Essien was alleged to have killed himself while in custody.

“His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in+depth investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing.”

