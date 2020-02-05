Lagos Okada Ban: Governor Sanwo-Olu Provides Update

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that his administration will not reverse the restriction on operations of motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles in 15 local councils across the state.

Commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators and commuters in Lagos had, Monday, appealed to the state government to reconsider the ban.

Many residents of Nigeria’s commercial capital lamented the restriction, which was implemented on 1 February, calling on the state government to reverse it.

But governor Sanwo-Olu, speaking on Tuesday at the launch of commercial operations in water transportation by Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) at Badore Ferry Terminal in Ajah, said the Lagos government would not give in to blackmail and “uninformed criticism.”

He said that the enforcement became necessary in the face of growing threats to security.

Governor Sanwo-Olu admitted that the decision was a tough one but said government would not compromise on the issue of security and safety of residents.

“I agree it’s a tough decision we made regarding the restriction of Okada and Keke in some parts of Lagos. But I want to state some facts, which people can debate. The restriction is primarily based on security and safety of lives of residents. We took the decision based on the level of danger we have seen to have happened to our people,” he said.

“As a responsible government, we will not fold our arms and allow Okada riders to put our lives in danger. One life is as important to us as all the economic benefits to be made, if we allowed them to continue. We understand that investment too can be critical, but keeping people alive and safe is more germane.”

The governor announced that the government would be deploying more than 500 buses to the routes listed in the restriction directive as alternative to ease movement.