Home » Lagos Okada Ban: Fani-Kayode Backs Sanwo-Olu On Action

Lagos Okada Ban: Fani-Kayode Backs Sanwo-Olu On Action

By - 46 minutes ago on February 05, 2020
Fani-Kayode Backs Sanwo-Olu On Ban Of Okada

Femi Fani-Kayode/ Twitter

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed his support for Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for restricting the operation of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) to some areas in the state.

Fani-Kayode, reacting to the ongoing chaos caused by the enforcement of the restriction, said Lagos had been infiltrated and occupied by violent mercenaries from Niger and Chad claiming to be motorcycle riders.

He said that they would have posed a great risk to the indigenous population of Lagos in the name of jihad.

“Lagos had been encircled, infiltrated and occupied by violent mercenaries from Niger and Chad all claiming to be Okada riders. If they rose up against the indigenous population in the name of jihad or ethnic cleansing it would have been hell,” Fani-Kayode said on Wednesday.

“Sanwo-Olu did well by banning them.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.