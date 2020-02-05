Lagos Okada Ban: Fani-Kayode Backs Sanwo-Olu On Action

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed his support for Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for restricting the operation of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) to some areas in the state.

Fani-Kayode, reacting to the ongoing chaos caused by the enforcement of the restriction, said Lagos had been infiltrated and occupied by violent mercenaries from Niger and Chad claiming to be motorcycle riders.

He said that they would have posed a great risk to the indigenous population of Lagos in the name of jihad.

“Lagos had been encircled, infiltrated and occupied by violent mercenaries from Niger and Chad all claiming to be Okada riders. If they rose up against the indigenous population in the name of jihad or ethnic cleansing it would have been hell,” Fani-Kayode said on Wednesday.

“Sanwo-Olu did well by banning them.”