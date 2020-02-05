Home » Kano House Assembly Majority Leader Removed

By - 47 minutes ago on February 05, 2020
Abdul, the representative of Kiru constituency, was impeached after 23 members, out of 27, approved of it (image courtesy: Channels TV)

The Kano State House of Assembly Majority Leader, Labaran Abdul, has been removed and replaced with Kabiru Dashi.

Concise News understands that Abdul, the representative of Kiru constituency, was impeached after 23 members, out of 27, approved of it.

At the time of publishing this report, not reason had been given for Abdul’s impeachment, as Dashi, the representative of Wara constituency, was immediately chosen as the new Majority Leader of the House.

It was further gathered that after the impeachment of Abdul, members of the House held a closed-door meeting.

