Insecurity: Police Rescue 26 Abducted Victims In Katsina

The Kaduna Police Command has rescued twenty-six kidnapped victims who were found wandering at Dungun Muazu forest, Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were part of those kidnapped on January 6, when gunmen attacked Badna-Buruku village in the state.

The rescued victims are made up of 18 males and 8 females and cuts across various age brackets.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, said the abductors had already placed a one million Naira per head ransom on all of them totalling N26m.

He said, during the attack, the gunmen numbering over 50 on motorcycles invaded the village and moved the victims to a forest in Zamfara state before their rescue.

The victims were taken to hospital and the police is presently working to reunite them with their families, he added.

One of the victims, Timothy Yahaya said for the 31 days we have been in captivity we are being fed once daily in the morning by two persons, namely our village head, Iliya Sale and our youth leader, Luka Sarki.