Insecurity In Nigeria: Bishops Counsel FG On ‘What Not To Do’

The President of Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev.Gabriel Abegunrin, has advised the Federal Government not to tag all criticisms of government policies as negative in order to tackle the security challenges in Nigeria.

Concise News reports that Abegunrin gave the advice on Tuesday in a communique read at the end of the meeting of the Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province held at the Jubilee Conference centre, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

He said authentic democracy derives its strength from the quality and diversity of the criticisms which it accommodates.

Abegunrin said that no country can survive without welcoming ideals from various critics.

He called on the Federal Government to listen to good ideas offered by Nigerians so as to address the challenges confronting the country.

“As Bishops, we strongly believe in prayers and God’s power to save us.

“We challenge all in positions of authority to wake up and do more on the issue of insecurity in Nigeria,”Abegunrin stated.

FG should support Amotekun – Abegunrin

The president commended the South West governors for setting up the Amotekun security initiatuve.

to tackle insecurity in the region, and called on the Federal Government to support and regulate it to complement police efforts.

Abegunrin enjoined government at all levels, relevant authorities and stakeholders to invest more in the education

sector and create more employment opportunities for the unemployed youths.

“We challenge families, religious leaders, political leaders and the media to address the issue of immorality among the youths.

“The upbringing and formation of the youths must be taken as the responsibility of all in the society,” the president said.

Those at the meeting included: Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev.Felix Ajakaye, Bishop of Oyo, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, Bishop of Osogbo, Most Rev.John Oyejola,Bishop of Ilorin, Most Rev.Paul Olawoore and Arcbishop Emeritus of Ibadan, Most Rev. Felix Job.