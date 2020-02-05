Nigerian singer Gabriel Amanyi better known as Terry G has said he is the Jesus of the music industry because he set pace for others.

Terry G said this while speaking with Channels TV on Tuesday.

According to the singer who has been off radar for a while, he has over time been criticised for smoking and his style of music.

Terry G said “I’m the Jesus of Nigerian music, I’m not the Christ. The Christ is the savior, Jesus is a name, and for the fact that Jesus is the most popular name that died for us and sacrificed for us.”

He added, “It took me a while to take this risk that a lot of persons discriminated against me for and now, they see people smoking, doing stuff and nobody is talking. There must be a pace-setter.”

Comparing himself to Naira Marley, the “Apako Master” said he could not pass a judgement on who is more influential between them.

He further urged artistes who are making waves to take advantage of the moment which according to him may not last.

“When the lights are shining on you, do not think that they would be forever. My own fame was full of pressure, controversies,” he decried.