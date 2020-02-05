Ihedioha Tells Supreme Court To Declare Him Imo Governor

Immediate past governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has asked the Supreme Court to sack his successor, Hope Uzodinma and return to the Government House.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the former state Attorney-General, Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN), said that Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party have filed an application before the apex court, asking it to set aside the January 14 judgment “on grounds of nullity”.

He said, “The election of March 9, 2019, was challenged in the election tribunal where the judgment was delivered in Ihedioha’s favour.

“The matter went to the Court of Appeal which affirmed the tribunal’s judgment. The matter went for further appeal to the Supreme Court which reversed the judgments of the lower courts.

“After the January 14 verdict, Ihedioha and the PDP put together a team of lawyers to study the judgment. That team has studied the judgment and has advised accordingly.

“Following the advice, Ihedioha and the PDP instructed the team of lawyers to approach the Supreme Court with an application to set aside the judgment.

“I want to officially inform you that this afternoon, the lawyers filed an application in the Supreme Court, urging it to set aside the January 14 judgment.

“The relief being sought is on grounds of nullity. Details have been canvassed in the application. The court will look at the argument and make a decision one way or the other”