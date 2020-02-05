Gbadamosi Condemns Ban On Okada, ‘Keke’ In Lagos State

Former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has condemned the ban on Okada and ‘Keke Napep’ in some routes in the state.

In a thread on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Gbadamosi noted that the ban of the two means of transportation was poorly thought out.

He wrote: “There is no doubt in my mind that something needed to be done about the clear and present danger that many Okada & Keke operators had come to constitute to the lives and limbs of Lagosians, as well as their safety & security.

“With the invasion of Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA HQ still fresh in our minds, as well as several recently reported incidents of attempted lynchings by mobs of Okada riders over traffic incidents.

“To that extent, one must commend the government for making some kind of decision. However, the quality of the decision made can be measured in the immediate, medium and long-term effects of same.

” The crowds at bus stops & sad images of thousands of Lagos commuters trekking forlornly to their destinations are a heart-breaking testimonials to the poor quality of thought that went into this decision. That said, what to do now?

“Gov. Ambode displayed around 5,000 buses at the launch of the now moribund Ikeja and Oshodi Bus Terminals. All those buses and more must now be rolled out on ALL existing commuter routes in Lagos State, to immediately ease the long to medium distance journeys.

“I use the word “existing” deliberately because bad roads mean the buses simply CANNOT ply many of these routes. This brings us to the next solution, which should have been the first, had this government had a clear grasp of transport issues – ROADS.

“In another month or so, the dry season will be over, & the folly of the infamous “palliative measures” on our roads will be made plain by the deluge that is sure to come in the rainy season – unless there is an urgent review of the engineering policy for road repairs.

“An urgent, honest, major push by a revitalised and reinvigorated Lagos State Ministry of Works, using high quality private contractors, and LSPWC on road repairs and rebuilds, with much higher engineering standards than “palliative measures” needs to start YESTERDAY.”

Concise News reports that the state government had commenced implementation of Okada and tricycle ban in 15 local councils in the state since February 1.

They include Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.

According to the state government, the rate of crime aided by motorcycles and tricycles has been on the rise, as they are also used as get-away means by criminals.

The state government said that the law also banned motorcycles and tricycles on all highways, bridges and some listed roads.

The major highways include: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway and Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Others are: Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Funsho Williams Avenue, Agege Motor Road and Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road.

The restricted bridges include Iyana-Ipaja Bridge Agege, Dopemu Bridge Agege, Airport/Ikeja Bridge, Agege Motor Road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi, Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge and Dorman Long Bridge.

Also listed are Ojuelegba Bridge, National Stadium Flyover, Apapa-Iganmu Bridge, Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge, Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin, Okota (Cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge, Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network, Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover Leaf Bridge and Trade Fair Flyover Bridge.

Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge, 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road, Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge, Ogudu Bridge, 3rd Mainland Bridge, Maryland flyover, Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge, Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Opebi Link Bridge, Sheraton-Opebi Bridge, Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge, Carter Bridge, Lagos and Bariga-Ifako Bridge are on the list.

Th rest are: Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge, Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge, Eko Bridge, Apongbon flyover Bridge, Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess), Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp), Marina/Ikoyi Bridge and Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge.