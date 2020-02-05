Fire Razes Power Plant In Ibadan

A power plant belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TRC) located at Ring Road in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital is currently being destroyed by fire.

Security agents, firefighters and other residents have all swung into action trying to reduce the damages.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report on Wednesday.

But, firefighters are still at the plant station trying to control the fire at the time of this report.

According to Frank William, Regional Communication Officer, Oyo Region of IBEDC, the power plant belongs to Transmission Company of Nigeria (TRC) and not IBDEC as being speculated in some quaters.

“This is a fire outbreak at TRC Plant in Ring Road Ibadan. I can confirm for you. But, it does not belong to IBDEC. It is under Transition Company of Nigeria.

“Fire fighters are there and I can confirm that there is a high level of damage control”.