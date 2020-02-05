Home » Fire Razes NASS Member’s Residence

Fire Razes NASS Member’s Residence

By - 1 hour ago on February 05, 2020

The residence of Kabir Mai-Palace ,the lawmaker representing Gusau/Tsafe in the House of Representatives was on Tuesday razed down by fire.

This was confirmed to newsmen by the Zamfara Fire Service Department.

According to Abdullahi Jibo, Deputy Director, Fire Prevention and Public Enlightenment of the Department, the fire disaster, which gutted the house located at Anguwar-Yarima area, Gusau was suspected to be caused by a power surge.

He said the department received a call from the area around 10:30 a.m. and quickly mobilised its personnel to the scene where the inferno was brought under control.

“There was no loss of lives or injuries; we were able to bring out two vehicles from the house,” he said.

In the same development, a staff of the lawmaker, Mr Mustafa Hassan, who spoke on the fire incident, described it as “scary”.

“The incident started around 10 a.m. and razed down the entire house; properties worth millions of naira were burnt to ashes. This is sad,” he said.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.