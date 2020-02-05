The residence of Kabir Mai-Palace ,the lawmaker representing Gusau/Tsafe in the House of Representatives was on Tuesday razed down by fire.

This was confirmed to newsmen by the Zamfara Fire Service Department.

According to Abdullahi Jibo, Deputy Director, Fire Prevention and Public Enlightenment of the Department, the fire disaster, which gutted the house located at Anguwar-Yarima area, Gusau was suspected to be caused by a power surge.

He said the department received a call from the area around 10:30 a.m. and quickly mobilised its personnel to the scene where the inferno was brought under control.

“There was no loss of lives or injuries; we were able to bring out two vehicles from the house,” he said.

In the same development, a staff of the lawmaker, Mr Mustafa Hassan, who spoke on the fire incident, described it as “scary”.

“The incident started around 10 a.m. and razed down the entire house; properties worth millions of naira were burnt to ashes. This is sad,” he said.