EPL: Ex-Man United Captain Antonio Valencia Sends Message To Odion Ighalo

Former Manchester United captain, Antonio Valencia has sent his good wishes to new signing, Odion Ighalo in the English Premier League (EPL).

Concise News reports that the number 25 shirt has been vacant at United since Valencia left the club last summer and, using his official Twitter and Instagram account, the Ecuadorian has posted a good luck message to Ighalo.

I always saw the number 25 as an opportunity to work beyond my dreams. It has been my inspiration and became my amulet. I wish you all the success now with this shirt brother! pic.twitter.com/B8f7iE32QN — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 5, 2020

“I always saw the number 25 as an opportunity to work beyond my dreams,” he writes.

“It has been my inspiration and became my amulet. I wish you all the success now with this shirt brother!”

Ighalo will wear the number 25 in his short stay at United.

It would be recalled that the former Granada, Udinese and Watford hitman signed for United on deadline transfer day.

He is expected to cover up for the injured Marcus Rashford and complement the efforts of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood upfront.

The former Super Eagles attacker has been a United fan since childhood and he has vowed to ‘contribute his own quarter to the team and make sure they finish good in the league position.’’

“My ambition is to work hard with the team and make sure we finish well in the season and above where we are today, because I saw the table yesterday (Monday) and I know Man United is a big team, they are there at the top and now things are not going the way they should go.

“So my aim to contribute my own quarter to the team and make sure we finish good in the position,” Ighalo said.

Ighalo explains choice of shirt

Meanwhile, Ighalo has explained why he opted for ‘Valencia’s shirt’.

“No.19 was available because, when I was at Watford, I put on 24. No.24 is not available. In Shanghai no.9, it’s not available, so I said 24 + 1 is 25, so I said okay, let me go for 25 instead of 19.

“I watched Quinton Fortune (South African midfielder) play for Man United, he’s a great player, and I know he put on 2. So I said 25 is good even though I didn’t get the number I was looking for.

“Twenty-five is a perfect number. One above what I wore before when I was in the Premier League.”