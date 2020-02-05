EFCC Speaks On Keeping Shehu Sani In Underground Cell

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has debunked claims of having underground cell where suspects are kept, Concise News learnt.

This is coming days after former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani claimed he was thrown in an underground cell of the anti-graft agency, while he spent 30 days in their custody.

“I wish to thank all individuals and groups that have shown concern, support, solidarity, and prayers during my 30 days of incarceration in the underground cell of the EFCC on the orders of its chairman”, he had said

The Head of the Commission’s Abuja zonal office, Aminu Aliyu, while addressing newsmen said such cell does not exist in the Commission.

According to Aliyu, who took newsmen round the facilities said the move was to make clarifications on such claim.

He said: “As you can see for yourself, we do not have underground cells here. Most of the suspects begged the judges to be taken back here because of the facility on the ground.

“They eat normal food and three times a day, we have a clinic here where detainees are first treated in case of an emergency.

“If anyone of you thinks all these have been arranged, you are welcome to come at anytime you chose, to spend time with us and see for yourself.

“If you want to visit any of our facilities across the country, you don’t need to give us prior notice of your coming. You can even arrange it as a group of reporters if you don’t want to come alone.”