Edo: Obaseki Reveals Why Oshiomhole Is Fighting His Administration

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fighting him due to his refusal to hand over the “key to the treasury” of the state to Oshiomhole and his “cronies.”

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, the governor explained that while he believed in using the state resources to serve the people, Oshiomhole and his cronies believe it should be used to “carry them along.”

He said: “As a matter of fact, the political crisis in Edo State which has forced the likes of Iriase to address the press, is underlaid by the stellar performance of the governor which is made possible by the fact that he has refused to hand over the key to the treasury of Edo State to Comrade Oshiomhole, Iriase and their cronies.

“Make no mistake, the crisis in Edo State has nothing to do with performance because there is no governor in Nigeria as we speak that has performed better than Governor Obaseki.

“The crisis is all about the control of the state’s resources. While Obaseki believes that these resources should be used to serve the people, Iriase and his likes believe it should be used to ‘carry them along,’ which is another euphemism for ‘graft.”

Edo: Obaseki Demands Arrest Of APC Chairman Oshiomhole

Governor Obaseki has demanded the arrest of Oshiomhole.

According to Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of the state, Obaseki made the demand in a letter written to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Monday, Shaibu noted that a petition to arrest Oshiomhole had already been submitted to the police chief.