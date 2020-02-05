D’Tigers Get New Head Coach Ahead Tokyo Olympics

US-based Mike Brown has been hired as head coach of D’Tigers ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) announced Brown’s appointment on Wednesday, saying he would be supported by Alex Nwora and J.B Bickerstaff.

NBBF President Musa Kida told newsmen in Lagos that Brown holds a very credible profile, having worked with the victorious Golden State Warriors.as an assistant head coach.

“His appointment was part of the determination that this administration had promised to bring the best to the development of basketball in Nigeria, especially the senior national teams,” Kida said.

“His appointment would also attract the best players that we have far and wide who, like in the past, want to represent Nigeria at the top competitions.

“Although his appointment is for the Summer Games, but I am confident that he would go beyond that because he is so passionate about progress of basketball in Nigeria.”

According to the president, the newly appointed Brown is passionate about contributing a lot to the development of basketball in Nigeria.

“He wants to go beyond the Olympics because he is passionate about the progress of the sport in Nigeria,” he said.

“His assistant, Alex Nwora, would be more supportive, having been around for a while and having also good knowledge of our players.

“They would form a formidable team that can take Nigeria beyond the past records and perhaps make it to the podium, I am very positive the coaches would work together.

“Nwora definitely have respect for Brown and he knows he stands a lot to gain working hand-in-hand with a high profile person in Brown.”