Davido’s Chioma Gets Gift Valued At N16 Million Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

While Valentine’s day is just a week away, singer and DMW boss Davido has bought his fianceé Chioma a Patek Philippe wristwatch valued at N16 million.

Concise News reports that this is coming amidst their break up rumours, which the celebrity couple has shunned.

The “Risky” crooner shared of photo of the wristwatch on his Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday, February 5.

“Happy early valentine my love @thechefchi” he captioned the photo.

According to WatchesOff5th, a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Watch is estimated to cost about N16M.

Meanwhile, Davido had in October, last year, revealed the most amount of money he spent on shopping for Chioma.

Speaking during an interview with 97.7 in the United States of America, he said “most amount I’ve spent is $46, 000 dollars in a mall in Dubai”

According to him, he had bought his fiancee some bags, bracelets and some other things.

Popping Up The Big Question

Davido proposed to Chioma earlier in September, after he met with her family.

The Babcock University graduate shared the news on his verified Twitter handle alongside a video of the proposal.

The two lovebirds who have been together for a while met at Babcock University and welcomed a son in October.

Although Davido welcomed two children into this world, none of them were from Chioma.