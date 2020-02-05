Boko Haram: Two Killed, 20 Houses Burnt In Attacks On Cameroon Village

A village in northern Cameroon was on Tuesday attacked by suspected Boko Haram jihadists, killing two and burning houses.

Concise News understands that this comes few days to legislative and municipal elections.

“Boko Haram made an incursion a little before 2:00 am in Mozogo village,” in the Extreme-Nord province “killing two people,” a police officer told AFP.

The officer said twenty homes burnt, and five motorcycles were stolen.

According to report, Anglophone separatists are fighting government troops in western Cameroon while the north of the country has come under attack from Boko Haram.

Boko Haram has stepped up attacks from bases hidden in the vast Lake Chad area, where the borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria converge.

Cameroon says the group has carried out nearly 13,000 attacks on its territory since 2014, with the loss of “several thousand” lives.