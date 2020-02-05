Bishop Oyedepo Reveals ‘Spiritual’ Thing To Do After Paying Tithe

The founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo has advised Christians to pick up their Bible and “study Malachi 3:10” after paying their tithes.

Concise News reports that the fiery preacher further urged tithers to have unshaken faith and be positive.

After paying your tithe: don’t confess negative things, don’t expect hardship. Study Malachi 3:10, in the Bible, then take steps believing and expect God’s provision. “As a tither, supplies are ordained to answer to you supernaturally.”- Bishop David Oyedepo#BreakingLimits pic.twitter.com/EjpwrNPLhS — Faith Tabernacle (@ft_canaanland) February 4, 2020

According to the Bible, in the prescribed book and verse, “Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,” says the Lord Almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.”

The official Twitter page of Faith Tabernacle of the Winners’ Chapel, Canaanland Ota, unveiled this instruction by Bishop Oyedepo on Tuesday.

