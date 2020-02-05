Atiku Replies Buhari’s Comments On Boko Haram Victims

Former vice-president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has warned against raising religious affiliations when Boko Haram killings are discussed.

Atiku made the statement while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks that 90% of Boko Haram victims are Muslims.

Buhari had, while commenting on the death of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika, Adamawa, Lawan Andimi, claimed that the insurgents were using religion to divide Nigerians.

However, Atiku, in a tweet on Wednesday, quoted a verse in the Qur’an (chapter 2 verse 256).

“We mustn’t rationalise killings. Whether Christian, Muslim, Traditionalist, or Atheist, the killing of any human being, by Boko Haram, or any misguided group, is wrong & should be condemned unequivocally. There is no compulsion in religion. Only love,” he tweeted.

Andimi was beheaded by Boko Haram a few weeks ago after some days in captivity.