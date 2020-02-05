ASUU Strike: Union Provides Fresh Update On Mobilising Members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has confirmed that it is mobilising its members across Nigeria for another round of nationwide strike “because government has failed to fulfill the MoU of 2009.”

Chairman of the University of Jos chapter of the union, Dr Lazarus Maigoro, who made this known on Wednesday, dismissed insinuations that the union was insensitive to the plight of students and parents.

He insisted that the demands of the union before the federal government were aimed at improving the standard of universities in Nigeria.

“It is true that we are currently mobilising our members across our 13 zones in the country for a nationwide strike and this is because government has failed to fulfill the MoU of 2009,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him as saying.

“It was same issues that led to the strike in 2018 which was later suspended in February 2019 and as I speak to you, government has not fulfilled any of the agreements reached

“Our demands are not personal, but we want adequate funding for universities, more infrastructure development and what have you, so that students can learn under conducive atmosphere.

“So, parents and indeed Nigerians should not see us in bad light, because we are pushing for a cause that will raise the standard of our universities.

“Remember, our children and colleagues are also schooling in this system; we are also affected by the strikes, and so it is not about us, but the future generation.”

He also said, “We are like any other ordinary Nigerian; we don’t have money to take our children abroad. It is the politicians that send their children overseas to school. And that is why they don’t care about improving the system at home because it doesn’t affect them in anyway

“So, government must be proactive enough in bringing back the lost glory of education in Nigeria by making the system work through adequate funding and what have you.”