ASUU Slams Buhari Govt Over Failed Implementation Of Agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday accused the federal government of failing to implement the various agreement reached with the union.

Speaking with newsmen after its Congress, the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter, Professor Deji Omole, said that President Muhammadu Buhari administration is setting a bad example for Nigerian youths.

He said the main conflicting areas are unfulfilled 2009 agreement, 2012 Memorandum of Understanding, 2013 Memorandum of Understanding, 2017 Memorandum of Action and 2019 memorandum of Action.

Omole said the union has begun national mobilisation for action against the government over the failed implementation of the agreement. He added that the government has failed to honour the sustainable funding agreement it reached with the Union.

The ASUU leader listed the areas in dispute to include payment of outstanding balance of earned academic allowance up till 2018, unpaid annual salary increment, failure to activate the visitation panels to varsities and failure of government to commence re-negotiation team.

“Government is untrustworthy. They are paying lip service to everything including education. Things are going worse than before. Their policies are ill-conceived hence creating more problems than they can solve.

“Our members are being mobilised. They are to be at alert. This government is wicked. They are impoverishing lecturers. With meagre amount being paid, some departments now beg lecturers to donate paper to run government business. IPPIS is a distraction. They should honour our agreements to avert strike,” Prof. Omole said.