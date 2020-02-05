35 Things About Cristiano Ronaldo You Might Not Know

1. Cristiano jumps higher than the average basketball player

Cristiano Ronaldo’s jump is higher than the average NBA basketball player, just one facet of an incredible athlete. When Ronaldo jumps, he generates 5G of G-force on take-off – this is five times the power of a cheetah in full flight. This enables him to reach heights of 44cm in the air from a standing start and 78cm with a run-up – 7cm than the average NBA player.

Concise News reports that this was measured during biomechanic tests on the forward at the University of Chichester in 2011. He was put to the test in a film for Castrol Edge Rankings made by M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment titled ‘Tested to the Limit’ where it was recorded jumping to a height of 263cm (8ft 6in).

2. Figo is his hero

When he was a kid, his favourite soccer star was Luis Figo, who was considered to be the greatest Portuguese footballer ever before Ronaldo came around.

Cristiano would then go on to share dressing-room with the one-time FIFA Presidency aspirant.

3. Ronaldo is a multi-national business

With huge revenues, a colossal audience on social-media sponsors queuing up, and his brand on products from hotels to underwear, Cristiano Ronaldo has long been more than just a football player.

Forbes magazine estimated that Ronaldo made $108 million in 2017: $61 million in salary and $47 million from endorsements. While that’s a jump in $15 million from the previous year, Ronaldo still dropped from first place to third.

Forbes also calculates that the Ronaldo is way ahead of and the more reticent Messi, who is with Nike’s eternal rival Adidas, in generating money for sponsors from social networks, saying that in 2016 Ronaldo was worth $500 million to Nike on social media and Messi $53.3 million for Adidas.

4. The First

In 2003, Manchester United paid Ronaldo 12 million pounds to join their team when he still a teenager. He was the first Portuguese player to ever join Manchester United.

5. Mum almost aborted him

Speaking candidly in ‘Ronaldo’, a documentary film showing the rise of her son to becoming a multiple Ballon d’Or winner, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, mother of CR7 says:

“He is a child that I wanted to abort.

“God didn’t want that to happen and I was blessed because of that and God didn’t punish me.

“Sometimes Ronaldo makes fun of me and says: ‘You didn’t want me to be born. But now you see that I’m here helping all of you.’ And, well, sometimes we have a laugh about that.”

6. Had heart surgery at the age of 15

Like former Super Eagles’ forward, Kanu Nwankwo, Cristiano Ronaldo’s footballing career was almost cut short before it began when he had to have heart surgery at the age of 15.

The Manchester United winger had the operation to correct an irregular heartbeat, according to his mother.

Dolores Aveiro (his mother) says: “His heart raced a lot when he wasn’t running.

“They used a sort of laser to cauterise the source of the problem. He was operated on in the morning and came out at the end of the afternoon.”

7. CR7 lives an extremely private life

Ronaldo may live most of his life in the public eye, but he has remained relatively secretive about his personal relationships since rising to footballing stardom.

8. Father of four

Cristiano presently has four children – twins, one from her girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (named Alana Martina) and one (Cristiano Jr) whose mother’s identity remains a mystery till date.

9. Excessively soft-hearted

Ronaldo personally flew to Indonesia to help the victims of the devastating 2004 tsunami after a photo circulated of a young Indonesian survivor wearing his jersey. He auctioned off much of his own sporting equipment to raise one billion rupiahs for the victims or a little over $75,000 USD. When interviewed about his involvement in so many charities, he replied, “I’m not going to change the world. You’re not going to change the world. But we can help—we can all help.”

10. Social-media savvy

Ronaldo posts mostly copies of his workout routines, as well as commercials for products from his own companies and other sponsored deals on social media. He is the first person to reach 200 million followers on Instagram.

11. Ronaldo is already historic

There’s a whole museum that’s solely dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo back in his hometown of Funchal, Madeira; it’s called the Museu CR7.

12. Imbibes careful eating regime

For the Portuguese superstar to remain at the very top of his game, he is very strict on his diet.

Ronaldo must count the calories but the extraordinary amount of exercise he does means he doesn’t need to hold back when it comes to mealtime.

And he has revealed the type of food he eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Breakfast is seen as one of the most important meals of the day for athletes and Ronaldo ensures he eats enough to provide him energy to take him to lunchtime.

A typical morning meal would include a selection of ham and cheeses, croissants, toast with avocado, yoghurt and an array of fruits, as revealed by Business Insider.

He washes it down with freshly squeezed fruit juices and coffee.

Ronaldo claims one of the secrets to his success was to “eat regularly” and has confessed he can “eat up to six small meals a day.”

For lunch, he’ll devour a type of fish dish.

His favourite is believed to be called bacalhau a braz, which is a plate comprised of cod, onions, potatoes and scrambled eggs.

According to the Portuguese national team head chef, Ronaldo will also request swordfish and seabass.

Chef Lavrador told Le10Sport: “Ronaldo eats all sorts of dishes, as the responsible athlete he is, but the one he likes the most is fish like gilt-head bream, swordfish and sea bass.”

13. Ronaldo doesn’t drink

Ronaldo told FourFourTwo that protein is key to his diet and adds: “I avoid things that are bad for me like alcohol, sugary sodas and processed foods.

“I focus on eating simple whole foods, like fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains and lean protein.”

When he’s in a restaurant Ronaldo is no stranger to ordering a lavish steak with a side salad.

He’ll also tuck into tuna, eggs and potatoes and even a side of calamari on a special occasion.

His snacks don’t appear to be so extravagant and will often take a sardine and simply have it on a slice of bread.

14. Tattooless Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to follow in other footballers’ steps and has avoided getting a tattoo.

The reason is simply that Cristiano, 34, regularly donates blood. The footballer openly encourages his fans and social media followers to become donors. He once urged people to sign up to bethe1donor.com to give blood and save a life. Cristiano posted a picture from the hospital, showing him donating blood.

15. Car Freak

An athlete as big as Ronaldo makes some serious cash, and so, of course, he’s owned his fair share of luxury sports cars. In his garage, he is believed to have around 19 cars worth around $19 million, which include Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI and Bugatti Veyron.

16. Self-belief

Ronaldo has openly called himself “the best player in the world” on multiple occasions, and many people dislike him for this, calling him arrogant. He responded to these critics by saying that it’s fine if some people dislike him because, without this sense of confidence, he believes he would not play as well as he does.

Maybe only Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) comes close when it comes to a footballer’s super-ego.

17. Named after a former US President

Some in this clime believe Cristiano has his origin in Brazil. No! Actually, his second given name, “Ronaldo”, was chosen after then-U.S. president Ronald Reagan. Reagan was Ronaldo father’s favourite actor.

18. Dad died of alcoholism

Ronaldo’s father died when at age 52 due to health complications related to his alcoholism. While Ronaldo tried to pay for his dad to go into rehab multiple times, his pleas fell on deaf ears.

19. GOAT!

It’s undeniable that Ronaldo’s greatest rival must be Lionel Messi. The two stars are also almost always neck and neck when it comes to year-end awards

They have been dominating the scene for well over a decade now. Safe to classify C. Ronaldo among the Greatest of All-Time (GOATs)!

20. Stubborn kid

Even though he got used to his chores at 11 years old, Ronaldo’s mother says that he used to be so disobedient that he used to jump out of the bathroom window just to avoid taking a shower.

Ronaldo himself revealed was he was almost expelled after he threw a chair at a teacher who he said ‘disrespected him’.

21. Surrogate twins children

In 2015, Ronaldo became a father to twins via a surrogate mother who was paid to carry his DNA. The surrogacy was done in the United States.

22. Grass to grace

Ronaldo grew up on the small island of Madeira, Portugal, and his family didn’t have a lot of money when he was growing up. He has two sisters and one brother, and they all had to sleep in the same bedroom. Becoming a professional soccer player seemed like one of the only ways to completely get out of poverty, which is why his parents completely supported his talent, and let’s just say it worked out for them.

23. Sacrifice

When Ronaldo was 12, his entire family moved 600 miles away from Lisbon, the capital of Portugal. They wanted him to play for some of the national junior teams, which were located there. While they were Portuguese, their home of Madeira is actually is closer to Africa than the mainland of their own country, so they had their own unique accents and customs, making the move quite the culture shock.

24. 61 goals in a single season

In the 2014/15 season, Ronaldo achieved his highest score in a season; a figure of 61 goals, exceeding the 60 scored in 2011/12.

25. 17 years+ career

He made his professional debut on August 14, 2002, with Sporting Clube de Portugal. His rivals were Inter in the match corresponding to that season’s qualifying phase for the Champions League. The final result was 0-0 and he was 17 years old.

26. Champions League/European Cup all-time top goalscorer

Ronaldo has gone down in history as the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League. As of November 7, 2018, he boasts of 128 goals from 171 games in Champions League/European Cup competitions.

27. International at 17

At 17 years old, he made his debut with Portugal’s national team against Kazakhstan. Since then he has been a mainstay of ‎A Seleção das Quinas.

28. Has used four different numbers

He’s associated with the number 7, but it’s not the only number that he’s has worn throughout his career. He has also used 17, 9 and 28.

29. Record in a Champions League season

The 17 goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2013/14 Champions League is the record for the competition. That year his team emerged champions.

30. Inaugural winner of the FIFA Puskas Award

Ronaldo was the first person to win the FIFA Puskas Award (an award for the player who has netted the most beautiful goal of the year). His long-range stunner for Manchester United against FC Porto in the Champions League earned him the accolade in 2009.

31. Cristiano broke a Diego Maradona record on his first day at Real Madrid

Real Madrid signed Ronaldo in a world record £80 million deal from Manchester United back in 2009. While this record has been broken has been multiple times over the past 10 seasons, Ronaldo created another record that day that is yet to be broken.

It is the record for highest attendance at a player presentation ceremony. When Real Madrid unveiled Ronaldo as a Real Madrid player, 80,000 Los Blancos fans packed the Santiago Bernabeu to get a glimpse of their world record signing.

Incidentally, this record belonged to the legendary Diego Maradona before Cristiano. When he had signed for Napoli back in 1984, their Stadio San Paolo was filled with 75,000 fans to welcome the Argentine magician to Napoles.

32. Ronaldo almost joined Barcelona

Joan Laporta was the President of FC Barcelona from 2003 to 2010. He revealed that he was offered the services of the Portuguese star for a fee of €17 million by his agent back in 2003.

But Barcelona had already signed Ronaldinho, Marquez, and Quaresma that summer, and could not afford another player. As a result, Ronaldo ended up signing with Manchester United and would later join Barcelona’s eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

33. First to arrive, last to leave

Cristiano has an alarm set for 8:00 in the morning, arriving at the training ground at roughly 9:30. He’s the first to arrive among his teammates, but also the last the leave at the end of the day, which consists of two training sessions.

It is the same routine right from his Manchester United days.

34. Most followed football player on Twitter

Cristiano is the most followed football playerson Twitter with 76.5 million followers.

35. ‘One step away’ from signing for Arsenal

In a 2019 interview with ITV, Ronaldo admitted he very nearly moved to north London early in his career.

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger had said that Ronaldo was his biggest transfer regret, as he believes the Portuguese star would have “changed history” for the club.