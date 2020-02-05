2020 National Common Entrance Exam Registration Begins, See Procedure

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the commencement sales of form of the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into JSS 1 Of Federal Government Unity Colleges/Federal Science and Technical Colleges for 2020/2021.

The National Common Entrance Examination for admission into Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) of Federal Government Unity Colleges for 2020 will be held throughout the Country on Saturday, 28th March 2020.

Only Final year pupils of Primary Schools who shall not be less than 10 years or more than 13 years by September 2020 are eligible for the exams

How to Apply for National Common Entrance Examination Online

Parents/Guardians are to pay the registration fee of 2,500 Naira before they can register their candidate.

In order to register candidate (s) for NCEE, Parents/ Guardians must:

Go to ncee.neco.gov.ng Create an online account Activate the account Make payment Register candidate(s) Print photo card

NECO has not yet disclosed a closing date for the registration.