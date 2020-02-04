The Federal Government has said that 7 of Federal Tertiary Health Institutions have been designated as Oncology Centres of Excellence with a view to upgrading them to manage invasive cancer and cancer related illnesses.

The Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire said this at a news conference to commemorate the 2020 World Cancer Day on Tuesday, February 4, in Abuja.

According to the minister, the seven institutions are University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Lagos, and University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

Others are University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, Amadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABTH), Zaria and National Hospital, Abuja.

“To this end, there is an ongoing installation process of newly acquired Brachytherapy machines (one per centre) and CT simulators are being supplied for these institutions to enable them commence treatment after the installations.

“The bunkers to house these equipments are at various levels of completion. To ensure uninterrupted services to patients, LUTH, Lagos is on Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement with National Sovereign Investment Authority,’’ he said.

The minister said the second phase of Medical Physicist Residency training in South Africa was underway to enhance the skills and increase the number of personnel in radiotherapy.

“Nigeria commenced Residency programme, licensing and registration of clinical Medical Physicists for the first time.

“The Second phase of Medical Physicist Residency training in South Africa is underway to enhance the skills and increase the number of personnel in that field,’’ the minister said.

According to him, government is partnering the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to make 16 chemotherapy medications available at 65 per cent cheaper than current market cost.

“This was launched on 29th October, 2019; seven teaching hospitals are participating in this programme, these are:

“ABTH, Zaria; Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano; Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos; National Hospital, Abuja; Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife; University College Hospital, Ibadan and University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu.

“There is an ongoing engagement with other organisations to bring additional medicines including biologics and immunotherapy at less the present cost in the market. This is to ensure regular and unbroken supply of these drugs.

“In an affect to ameliorate the sufferings of victims, the ministry is already in the process of developing a National Hospice and Palliative Care policy.

“This is intended to provide the best quality of life for cancer patients, survivors and their families.’’

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Abdulaziz Abdullahi said the theme of the celebration was apt as it made it 20th anniversary cancer control programme.

The theme is “I am and I will” play my part to reduce the burden of cancer in Nigeria.